MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered at the scene of George Floyd's death to hear the verdict in the trial of the former police officer charged in his death. The crowd at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue fell silent as the decision was announced Tuesday afternoon. Then thunderous cheering erupted. Many people wept. Some sobbed. The place now known as George Floyd Square has been seen by millions of people around the world in videos shot by bystanders during Floyd’s arrest. By early evening, the square was a scene of celebration, prayer and relief. More people streamed in, including parents bringing their children.
Relief sweeps intersection where George Floyd was killed
