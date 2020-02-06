PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) – The remains of a pedestrian bridge spanning the Saluda River between Greenville and Anderson Counties was destroyed during Thursday’s flooding.
Jacob Chandler shared video on Facebook of what he called a “poor man’s dock” slamming into the metal bridge and carrying its metal beams over the dam.
According to Preservation South Carolina, the Piedmont Manufacturing Company Footbridge was built in 1888. The group said the bridge went without maintenance since the early 1980s, lost its wooden flooring, and had issues with rust.
Greenville County Councilman Lynn Ballard confirmed the bridge was more than 130 years old.
"When the Piedmont Mills we’re operating there were mills on both sides of the river," Ballard said in an email. "Employees used the bridge to go between the plants. Also, there were residences on both sides of the river, but all of the commercial businesses were on the Greenville side. People used the bridge to come to the Greenville side to shop, go to the movies, etc."
RELATED - Possible tornado leaves trail of damage through Spartanburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.