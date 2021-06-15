ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The United States Army's Human Resource Command says that the remains of an Anderson native who served in the Korean War will buried in his hometown on Saturday, according to a release.
Cpl. William J. McCollum served in the Army's Company D 1st Battalion, 32nd infantry regiment, 7th infantry division, 31st regimental combat team when he was reported Missing in Action on December 2, 1950, according to the Army.
The release says that Cpl. McCollum's unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. Following the attack, McCollum's remains were unable to be located, according to the Army.
The Army says that McCollum was just 19-years-old at the time of the attack.
McCollum's remains were turned over by North Korea in July of 2018 and he was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in September of 2019, according to the Army.
McCollum will be interred at the MJ "Dolly" Cooper VA Cemetery in Anderson, according to the release.
Additionally, the Army confirmed that a rosette will be placed next to McCollum's name at the Courts of the Missing in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu HI. The rosette indicates that McCollum is accounted for, according to the release.
The U.S. Army confirmed that over 7,600 Americans are still unaccounted for from the Korean War.
