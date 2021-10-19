ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The remains of a soldier who died in the second World War will be be laid to rest at a cemetery in Anderson later in October, according to a release from the U.S. Army Human Resources Command.
According to the release, Staff Sergeant William R. Linder was a native of Piedmont and served in Company E's 12th Infantry Regiment in the 4th Infantry division.
The Army says that Linder was a part of the Hurgen Forest offensive in Germany and was reported Missing in Action on November 16, 1944. The War Department issued a presumptive finding of death for Linder in November of 1945, according to the release.
Linder's remains were discovered in 1947 by local residents after a forest fire swept through the Hurtgen area, the release says. According to the Army, the remains stayed interred at Ardennes American Cemetery until 2019 when they were sent to a laboratory in Nebraska for analysis.
Linder's remains were officially accounted for on September 23, 2021 after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as dental, anthropological and DNA evidence, the army says.
The release says that Linder's name is recorded at the Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery's Tablets of the Missing in Belgium. A rose will be placed next to his name to indicate that he has now been accounted for, according to the Army.
The Army says that Linder's remains will be interred at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery on October 29.
