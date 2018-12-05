ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Thursday that an Anderson sailor killed in World War II has been accounted for and his remains will be returned to his family on Wednesday before he is buried with full military honors on Pearl Harbor Day.
The agency said Navy Fireman Second Class Carl D. Dorr was accounted for on July 25, 2018, and will be buried on December 7 in Greenville, South Carolina.
On Dec. 7, 1941, Dorr was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese planes. The USS Oklahoma sank after taking multiple torpedo hits.
Dorr, 27, was one of 429 crewmen killed in the attack.
Dorr’s name is etched on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, but a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
72,781 of the 400,000 US troops killed in the war are still unaccounted for.
FUNERAL DETAILS:
Dorr's remains are due to arrive at GSP International Airport Wednesday evening and will be accompanied to Thomas McAfee Funeral Home northwest by Patriot Guard riders, according to the funeral home.
Visitation will be on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Northwest, located at 6710 White Horse Road in Greenville. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.
Burial will be at noon at Graceland Cemetery West, located at 4814 White Horse Road.
