ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The school district has been collecting reflections with students and sweet memories that they will share with the community. But they have also partnered with the Fresh Water Coast Community Foundation to provide a scholarship for students who want to follow in Dr. Hall's footsteps. This scholarship is a tangible way to keep her memory alive.
REMEMBERING DR. BETTY JO HALL: Education scholarship created to honor beloved superintendent's memory
Janet Moore, Dr. Hall’s Niece,says "I think that by giving them a chance when they may not necessarily have it, is something that would make her so happy."
Janet Moore says her aunt Dr. Betty Jo Hall was the ultimate cheerleader and wanted to make sure everyone succeeded in everything they did.
"She never failed me. She was in the front row my entire life of everything I’ve ever did, says Moore.
Even with the stress of wedding planning, Janet says Betty Jo kept her going.
Moore says Hall reassured her. "[She] told me to take a deep breath and say a delegate delegate delegate. She always had a way of making me calm down"
Moore believes that the scholarship that is in the works is the perfect way to inspire future educators who will graduate from Abbeville County Schools to be just as passionate as she was.
Janet Moore says, "those who love it are the ones that she hired, the ones that she wanted working at her school district, the ones that she wanted because she knew that they would make the biggest impact."
Julie Fowler is the new superintendent for the school system and says "she made each person that she spoke with feel like they were the most important person to her, to the school district, to the community."
Her niece, Janet, shared the same sentiment.
Brad Evans, the Chairman of the Fresh Water Coast Community Foundation,says "it's the gift that keeps giving. All the gifts that she gave us, it's our way we can continue to give and pass along."
He also said, "I think that [the scholarship] was the first thought of how we could pass forward her legacy."
Fowler says, "she understood what recruiting and retaining teachers looked like and the shortage that we face, not just in the nation, but in South Carolina so this is a way for us to encourage young students who are interested in teaching to pursue a career in education."
Fowler says the impact that Dr. Hall had on students trickled down to the first graders that she, alongside her husband, taught to Shag dance earlier this year.
"I think just not only for the students in the first grade who were learning about South Carolina and the South Carolina dance the shag where Dr. Holland her husband taught them how to shag but where else then in Abbeville South Carolina does the superintendent go with her husband and teach her students how to shag so I think that everyone will carry those memories."
Moore says, "I think that every student who applies for it and chooses education they will definitely go forward and do great things with her name."
Right now, you can mail your donations to the Fresh Water Coast Community Foundation.
Address donations to: FCCF P.O. Box 582, Abbeville, SC 29620.
For additional questions, please call Ms. Rosilyn Mims at the Abbeville County School District office at 864-366-5427.
Soon, there will be a way to donate online as well. When that is ready, we will be sure to pass that link along.
