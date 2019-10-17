SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two years ago, a Spartanburg man was shot and killed and his family is still holding on to faith that someone knows what happened to him.
Gregory Drummond's body was found on Alexander Avenue near his car that had crashed. He was shot multiple times.
Spartanburg Police are still looking for who is responsible and his family has a message for that person.
His mother, children and other members of his family stood on the street where Drummond's body was found and his mother says she's forgiven the shooting, she just wants that person to turn themselves in.
The family of Gregory Drummond gathered for vigil where his body was found in Spartanburg. His 2017 murder is unsolved. @foxcarolinanews https://t.co/AWHc7Yu4ih pic.twitter.com/pJpMua1C4J— Amber Worthy (@AWorthyNews) October 17, 2019
11 year old Thomas Drummond says, "I don’t care what the judge gives - life or no parole - the only thing I want is for my family to be happy and don’t have to cry."
Drummond died two years ago in October of 2017.
Charita Drummond, Greg's cousin says, "outside of being my cousin he was my best friend."
His family says he was a friend to many who now miss him. They are holding on tight to memories of one of his old sayings "Chea baby"
His son Thomas' face lit up when talking about his father.
Drummond says, "me and my dad had a close bond. My whole family my brothers and sisters and my whole family had a bond with him. This represents that I miss him"
Drummond's mother Cecelia says "I know I have to forgive before God can bring forth the killer and I have."
She says that forgiveness is a sign that justice is on the way.
"These children deserve justice. The community deserves justice," says Jack Logan, a local activist who helped plan this event.
"He in a better place," says Kenya Thomas - Thomas Drummond's mom and Greg's best friend.
They passed out flyers today with the contact information of the detectives on it. The family is begging you to reach out if you know anything.
"I just want justice and I want peace for the other family too," says Cecelia Drummond.
