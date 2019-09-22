GREENVILLE, SC. (FOX CAROLINA) - 30 years ago, Hurricane Hugo made landfall at midnight along the South Carolina Cost.
This powerful category four storm caused $6.5B of dollars in damage and uprooted the lives of hundreds of people.
To this very day, Hugo is a storm that many people remember. The damage as catastrophic and scary.
Hurricane force wind gusts were also recorded in Western North Carolina.
"Hurricane Hugo is one of the most devastating storms South Carolina has experienced."
This storm destroyed plenty of homes, business, and just about anything in its path.
South Carolina emergency management officials say Hugo left 13 directly related deaths, 22 indirectly deaths, and several injured.
264,000 people evacuated from their home in eight counties. 270,000 temporarily were unemployed. 60,000 people were left homeless. 54,000 SC residents sought disaster assistance.
Hugo was one that, perhaps, changed how officials went about operations.
"After each storm we always have an after-action review where we look at the things that went well and the things that we can improve. So, after every storm it's always a learning experience," said Kim McLeod, Public Information Coordinator for the South Carolina Emergency Division.
Sometimes, there’s no better wat than learning from mistakes.
Throughout the years technology has evolved. One thing around today that wasn’t here 30 years ago is social media.
"We're able to work with the media and communicate directly with citizens. That's been a huge change and something that's been helpful for us," she said.
That September 22, 1989 landfall will not be forgotten. Before Hugo there was Hurricane David which slammed in the South Carolina coast in 1979, and Hurricane Hazel in 1954 which clipped the coast.
