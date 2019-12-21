ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Saturday afternoon, the community will come together to say their final goodbyes to an Upstate legend.
James 'Radio' Kennedy, a familiar face at T.L. Hanna high school, passed away at 73 on December 15 after a health battle with ongoing diabetes, kidney issues, and pancreatitis.
In the week since his passing, the community has been honoring his legacy - those who may have just met him once, or even watched his story play out on the silver screen, mourned his loss.
On Friday, hundreds came out to honor him on his "final lap" at his cherished TL Hanna.
A procession began at the funeral home, heading to the high school. He was then driven one final time around the football field.
Douglas McDougald, the President of McDougald Funeral Home, said "well over 1,500 people" came by to pay their respects before the procession departed for the high school.
As he was guided into the school he loved dearly, his casket was adorned with yellow roses, a TL Hanna helmet, and pieces of the gridiron that became his second home through the years.
The visitation followed, where the public was invited to pay their respects from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Coach Harold Jones and Radio's family were by his side through his days in hospice care, and stayed by his side for the visitation, to receive friends in the community who wanted to share how Radio touched their hearts.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Anderson Civic Center. Doors will open at noon, and the public is encouraged to come early. Organizers say there are only about 3200 seats available.
A balloon release will be held at the end of the services on Forest Lawn, where James 'Radio' Kennedy will be laid to rest.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former T.L. Hanna football Coach Harold Jones remembers Radio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.