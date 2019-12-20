ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The community is invited to honor and remember James 'Radio' Kennedy's legacy at the T.L. Hanna high school football field on Friday.
The procession will start at the funeral home, head to the high school, where the hearse will take a final lap around the football field, and then the visitation will be held inside the high school.
Radio passed away at 73 on Sunday after a health battle with ongoing diabetes, kidney issues, and pancreatitis.
The visitation which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight at T.L. Hanna High School where the public is invited to come and pay their respects.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Anderson Civic Center.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former T.L. Hanna football Coach Harold Jones remembers Radio
