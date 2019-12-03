GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - We are learning more about former South Carolina senator Ralph Anderson. He died over the weekend, just days after thanksgiving.
His family describes him as a wonderful husband, father, and great grandfather.
They tell us his legacy of putting others first will live on forever. His grandson said voting was held right here at the Phillis Weatley community center.
This community center will have a place in his heart because he knows many years ago, people walked through these doors to put his grandfather in office.
"This was his community," says Justin Anderson, Ralph Anderson's grandson.
The Nicholtown community is where Ralph Anderson got his start, but his family says he was more than a senator or a city councilman. He was a father, grand father, and husband who's giving heart will be missed dearly.
Anderson says, "he did everything he could for people. He went out of his way for people. Basically he lived his life helping people. He love to seeing everybody succeed."
Justin Anderson says that his grandfather loved his grand children so much. Their smiles were often the highlight of their family's Saturday breakfast and Sunday dinner, a tradition that will be forever changed.
Aryionna Anderson, Ralph Anderson's great grand daughter say, "He would make cucumbers for me and it was really good. He always made me happy, smile and just make me really happy and I wanted to go over there every day."
This family is moving forward with Ralph Anderson in their hearts, dealing with their first holiday season without him.
His great grand daughter is holding on tight to pictures of him, but "mostly, I like to see him in person. I really wish that he was here right now," says Aryionna, "He just did everything that you could ask for him to do he would do it."
They are holding on to memories that are tied to his community.
"I remember when I was younger come in here to help people vote. To go pick people up. We are right around in cars with the intercom yelling vote for Ralph Anderson. My grandfather was a voice for the people. Regardless of what color you were he wanted equal opportunities for everybody," says Justin.
His grandson had just posted that he was so grateful to have his parents and grandparents alive and just a few days later they experienced this sudden loss.
They are grateful for the community's support.
