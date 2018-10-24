(FOX Carolina) - Wednesday marks one year to the day that a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper lost his life in the line of duty.
Trooper Daniel Rebman Jr. was killed after a pickup truck slammed into his patrol car while he was parked in the emergency lane on I-385 near Bridges Road.
Troopers say the driver of that vehicle had fallen asleep at the wheel.
In remembrance of the last time his family saw him, Jennifer Davisson Photography released some photos of his wife and three daughters last night at 7 p.m. That was the last time his family saw him before he left for work.
In June of this year, colleagues of trooper Rebman showed up for his daughter Olivia's kindergarten graduation.
Colleagues of fallen Trooper Daniel Rebman show up for his daughter's kindergarten graduation (Source: Back the Blue SC)
In August troopers escorted all his daughters to their first day of school.
The first day of school for the daughters of fallen Trooper Daniel Rebman wasn't lonely, as their dad's colleages escorted the two girls to class on Monday.
In early September, the highway patrol announced that the intersection of I-385 and Bridges Road where trooper Rebman died was renamed the Trooper Daniel Keith Rebman Jr Memorial intersection.
South Carolina Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that a portion of I-385 will be dedicated to the late Trooper Rebman.
If you would like to know more about Trooper Rebman's story and faith, photographer Jennifer Davisson encourages you to please follow this link: http://morningside.org/keith/
