TEGA CAY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Many people are upset after the word “Lord” was removed from a stone memorial outside a South Carolina police station, including U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman.
Norman posted a link to a FOX News video about the editing of the monument scripture outside the Tega Cay Police Department on Facebook Tuesday.
According to FOX 46 Charlotte, city leaders chose to remove three instances where the word “Lord” was mentioned in scripture on the monument, which was donated to the police department to honor fallen officers.
City officials said they immediately started receiving complains once the monument was erected and now they are receiving just as many complaints after the monument was painted over.
MORE NEWS - Mark Sanford says financial concerns are driving factors for contemplating possible presidential bid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.