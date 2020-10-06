GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Renewable Water Sources (ReWa) completed nearly one year of underground boring for the DIG Greenville tunnel project.
According to ReWa, after more than nine months of drilling underneath our city, the high-powered tunnel boring machine (TBM) has completed its journey from Cleveland Park and has surfaced at the prepared construction site on Westfield Street near the Kroc Center.
ReWa said this is Greenville's largest wastewater conveyance project, designed to address some of the community’s sewer needs for the next 100 years.
Renewable Water Resources mentioned that the TBM bored through solid granite and crossed the Reedy River twice while minimizing disturbance and inconvenience for area residents.
ReWa also said with boring complete, the project will shift its focus to installing and grouting the 7-foot diameter fiberglass pipe inside the tunnel and then restoring the above-ground drop shaft sites. Construction remains on-budget, with project completion still targeted for May of 2021.
