CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Construction on Memorial Stadium at Clemson University has begun.
General contractor Brasfield & Gorrie is leading the project.
The project will begin its first phase by adding premium seating and club spaces, upgrade the video board and add accessible seating.
This first phase is scheduled to be done before the 2022 football season. The company says the videoboard will be one of the largest in the nation and will create greater visibility with the main campus and Scroll of Honor.
A future phase of the project will include renovating Clemson’s home team locker room and upgrade the Rogers Family parking lot.
“We’re honored to work on one of the most visible structures on Clemson’s campus. Dozens of our teammates studied at Clemson University, and we recognize its place in the heart of people throughout South Carolina,” said Brasfield & Gorrie Vice President and Division Manager Ben Barfield. “This renovation will enhance the gameday experience for generations of Clemson fans, and we’re grateful to work on a facility that brings so many people together.”
Howard’s Rock and its pedestal have already been moved to a secure location during construction. A portion of Williamson Road near the stadium has also been reduced to one lane, and a portion will be closed during the university’s winter break.
