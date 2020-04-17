GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – According to a court document filed on April 14, a judge has rejected Relentless Church’s appeal over the amount of monthly rent the church was ordered to pay in an April 2 ruling.
The April 2 order stated that Relentless is ordered to pay $41,902 per month for the facility on Haywood Road.
The order stated the rent is due on the first of each month and any past-due payments must be made within 15 days.
The money will be held in escrow until the lawsuits between Relentless and Redemption churches are resolved.
Relentless Pastor John Gray said Relentless was satisfied with the judge's latest ruling because all of the money is going into the escrow account and not to Redemption as the financial dispute between the two entities continues.
"I am satisfied that the judge has deemed that the disputed amount will go into escrow, and until then, we look forward to our day in court," Gray said on Friday.
Read the full April 14 court order:
PREVIOUSLY - Court documents: Relentless Church ordered to pay past-due, partial, missed rent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.