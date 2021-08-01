GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A federal eviction moratorium set in place by the COVID-19 pandemic has expired.
Unfortunately, there are some who may be still struggling to pay rent.
However, places in our area are ready to help if you need it.
We spoke with United Housing Connection in Greenville about their efforts to make sure people’s rent is paid.
Paulette Dunn says things have somewhat slowed down for them but when the pandemic first started, they were inundated with calls.
“We were getting 200, 300, 400 calls a week easily. Luckily, we were able to help with rental assistance that we had received from the cares act,” Dunn said.
Greenville County was awarded approximately $15M for rental assistance. Specifically for rental assistance. They offer rental assistance through agencies like UHC.
We asked Dunn if the county has exhausted all those funds, she said no. Most of the people UHC help are considered low income, “they’re maybe one paycheck away from losing everything or not being able to pay rent.”
If you are in need of rental assistance, click here for help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.