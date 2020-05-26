WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) - US Rep. Jeff Duncan (R, SC) said he has introduced a bill titled the Telling Everyone the Location of data Leaving the United States Act, also known as the “TELL” Act, which the congressman said will help prevent China from spying on American citizens and using Americans' personal data without disclosure.
Below is Duncan's statement about the TELL Act:
“Time and time again, the Chinese Communist Party has proven to be untrustworthy. From decades of cheating on currency and trade, to hacking the Office of Personal Management’s (OPM) data, to using state-owned entities to spy on Americans, to covering up the severity of the coronavirus pandemic – China continues to act as an enemy of the American people.
These kinds of threatening actions have woefully become the Chinese Community Party’s new normal, and it’s time that Congress started pushing back. That’s why I’ve introduced the Telling Everyone the Location of data Leaving the United States Act, also known as the “TELL” Act.
This legislation would prevent China and their state-owned entities from storing, exposing, and transferring the personal data of American citizens without disclosure. Failure to properly disclose or presenting false information would result in civil fines from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
American consumers have the right to know who has access to their data and how it’s used. It’s important that Congress stay up to date in the rapidly changing world of technology in order to regulate appropriately. I am proud to author this legislation and hope that because of it, Americans feel empowered to make informed decisions about the information they choose to share online.”
You can read the bill HERE.
