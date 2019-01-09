WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) - Rep. Jeff Duncan (R, SC) on Wednesday took the House floor to congratulate the Clemson Tigers football team for winning the CFP national championship.
The Tigers beat Alabama 44 – 16 Monday night to earn their third-ever national championship.
Duncan also wrote a letter to President Trump thanking him for congratulating Clemson on their win and volunteering support from Duncan’s office to help with logistics when the team visits the White House.
