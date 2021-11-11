HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Rep. Madison Cawthorn made an announcement on his Facebook and Twitter accounts to run for Congress in the 13th District Thursday night.
Rep. Cawthorn currently represents the 11th District.
Critical announcement: we are taking ground for conservatism.— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) November 12, 2021
You elected a fighter. Trust me to fight for you. pic.twitter.com/861Um0yizc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.