LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - State Representative Mike Pitts is recovering after suffering a heart attack during a hunting trip, according to the South Carolina House Ethics Committee.
Pitts, the Chairman of the ethics committee and the district 14 state representative for Laurens and Greenwood counties, was in Montana when he suffered the heart attack, his office said.
Pitts posted on Facebook Sunday that he suffered the heart attack 20 minutes after taking down a huge bull elk.
“Best bull I’ve ever taken. 20 minutes post pic I had a heart attack. Surgery and now recovering in Missoula. My newest hunting buddy, little Grady Holt. Got fussed at for holding a baby but there’s no better medicine than baby slobber,” Pitts said on Facebook.
