SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Congressman representing the Upstate has sent to a letter to Elon Musk urging him to consider South Carolina as a potential new home for Tesla's headquarters after Musk tweeted that he was looking to move the company out of California.
Musk tweeted on May 9 that Tesla was planning to move headquarters and operations to either Texas of Nevada after reaching "the final straw" in dealings with an interim health officer in Alameda County, California.
Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020
Rep. William Timmons replied to Musk's tweet, suggesting he consider South Carolina instead.
"We are a business-friendly state with large-scale automotive manufacturing already taking place," Timmons tweeted.
Timmons reply included a two-page letter:
Hey @elonmusk, we see you are ready to move @Tesla headquarters and programs out of California. May we suggest South Carolina instead? We are a business-friendly state with large-scale automotive manufacturing already taking place. Let us know if you would like to discuss. https://t.co/p9KxRQ834H pic.twitter.com/ly35ovHtcO— Congressman William Timmons (@RepTimmons) May 13, 2020
Tesla CEO Elon Musk escalated his standoff with county officials in California on Monday as he announced that the automaker would be "restarting production today against Alameda County rules."
