SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Congressman representing the Upstate has sent to a letter to Elon Musk urging him to consider South Carolina as a potential new home for Tesla's headquarters after Musk tweeted that he was looking to move the company out of California.

Musk tweeted on May 9 that Tesla was planning to move headquarters and operations to either Texas of Nevada after reaching "the final straw" in dealings with an interim health officer in Alameda County, California.

Rep. William Timmons replied to Musk's tweet, suggesting he consider South Carolina instead.

"We are a business-friendly state with large-scale automotive manufacturing already taking place," Timmons tweeted.

Timmons reply included a two-page letter:

Timmons letter to Musk, page 1 (Source: William Timmons/ Twitter)
Timmons letter to Musk, page 2 (Source: William Timmons/ Twitter)

