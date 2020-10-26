GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Military History Center of the Carolinas said U.S. Rep. William Timmons will visit the museum on Tuesday to present a Congressional Commendation letter to Mr. Ray K. “Johnny” Bryant for his service during World War II.
Timmons will also tour the MHCC military history museum during his visit.
Officials said the museum displays artifacts from the Spanish American War, WWI, WWII, and up to present day.
The congressman is expected to arrive at 10:30 on Tuesday to present Bryant with the commendation.
The MHCC is located at 14 Airport Road Ext. near the Greenville Downtown Airport.
MORE NEWS - Vice President Pence to make campaign stop in Greenville on Tuesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.