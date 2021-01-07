GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Despite the attack on the Capitol, members of Congress finished their joint session early Thursday morning and were able to certify the election results.
But the events surrounding that have left many questions and heavy emotions for those, like congressman William Timmons, who were inside the Capitol on Wednesday.
Timmons says he got to bed around 4 a.m. after Congress finished certifying the election for President-elect Joe Biden. He was back home in Greenville on Thursday, after being a first-hand witness to an unprecedented day in our nation's capital.
He says it was a day like no other he's ever experienced before.
Timmons, and some of his team members, spent much of Wednesday afternoon barricaded inside an office at the United States Capitol. Protestors breaking into the building, as lawmakers were in a joint session to certify the 2020 Presidential Election.
"Really from the moment of them entering the capitol it was surreal to see them walking around the rotunda in the house chamber and the senate chamber. You didn't really process the fact that it was indeed domestic terrorism. Now thinking back it's much more clear," said Timmons.
Even after all the chaos that ensued, the Congressman says there was no question Congress would finish certifying the election.
"I don't think there was any doubt. We were doing what we were supposed to do. The United States is a country of laws and our laws were followed and we aired grievances as a part of the election process, the certification of the electoral college," he said.
But despite finishing the session early Thursday morning, questions for many politicians remain. Timmons says more answers are needed before he can truly understand how and why the attack on the Capitol occurred.
"The fact that that building was taken, that building was lost. We did not have control over the Capitol for three, four hours. That's just unacceptable. And if that was the President's fault, we'll find out. And if that was someone else's fault we'll find out. But whoever's fault that was, they need to be held to account."
On Thursday many top Democrats, including North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, called for President Trump to resign or be removed from office after Wednesday's attack. Timmons does not believe the President will be removed from office before inauguration day, and says that lawmakers should be focusing on other issues, like the COVID-19 pandemic.
