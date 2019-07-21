GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Duke Energy crews were out on Piedmont Highway Sunday morning, working to repair a broken utility pole.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, an accident took place on the highway, near Helena Drive, around 6:01 a.m. in Greenville.
Though details surrounding the crash are limited, the aftermath displays a power pole snapped in half, hanging from power lines in the middle of the intersection.
As of 8:50 a.m., Duke Energy's current outage map is showing nearly 40 customers are affected by the small outage. The company estimates repairs will be complete by noon on Sunday.
