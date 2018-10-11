DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - UPDATED
The SJWD Water District said a boil water advisory was issued Thursday for customers on Duncan Reidville Road between Rogers Bridge Road to Berry Shoals Road due to a broken water main.
Additional streets included are: Boiter Road, Rice Planters Drive, Wilmington Court, and Brandy Mill Chase Court.
The repair has been completed. The advisory is lifted.
