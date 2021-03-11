COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) — One person was killed and four others hurt in a shooting at a motorcycle dealership in Columbia, according to WACH-TV.
WACH FOX 57 reports that the shooting happened outside Capital City Cycles on Two Notch Road around 4 p.m.
Richland County deputies said no one has been arrested at this time.
Deputies did not know the conditions of the four survivors.
MORE NEWS - SC House passes bill to deem religious services as an essential, allow them to continue in states of emergency
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.