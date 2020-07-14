COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) — Upstate school districts are try to figure out a better way to keep track of students this fall after thousands went missing from eLearning classrooms in the spring.
The South Carolina Department of Education surveyed schools and found 10,431 students had minimal or no contact with their schools once classes transitioned to eLearning. That equals about 1.3% of the state’s 4K-12 student population.
In Anderson District 5, the survey emphasized a problem the district was already struggling with as more than 656 students, or about 5%, had minimal or no contact.
Spokesperson Kyle Newton said the driving force behind that high number is their transient student population.
“It’s always there, sometimes it’s on the back burner, but this obviously brought it to the forefront … Sometimes they leave and go to maybe district three, then they’re back,” he said. “A lot of times that kind of happens throughout the year.”
The statewide survey found that was one of the common reasons schools were unable to make contact as many students moved or went to live with relatives.
However, homeless students are another problem for Anderson District Five. Newton said each year they have between 200 and 300 students who fall into that category.
“They don’t know where they’re going to sleep every night,” he said. “It definitely didn’t make it easier on these students. A lot of times they’re struggling as is.”
In Laurens School District 55, the numbers pointed to a different problem. Only 15 students — or about 1% — had minimal or no contact, but all of them were in 4K through sixth grade.
“Even having one student with little or no contact would be too many,” said superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas. “Although that is a small percentage of our population, our goal is to have contact with all of our students.”
Thomas said the younger students were not as used to working alone on their devices as older students were. She also said younger students require more support in general and many of them may have been in daycare or with caregivers.
The Department of Education said districts struggling to reach students need to document each attempt, use several ways to communicate and figure out whether or not the student is still in the district.
Newton said that should become more clear this week as registration begins. It also allows them to collect the most recent contact information for each student, including any address changes within the district that did not get reported in the spring.
“If you’re worried about a roof over your head, clothes on your back, letting us know about a change in address probably isn’t a top priority,” Newton said.
Principals from Anderson District Five performed home visits in the spring in an effort to contact students. Over the summer, they stopped by meal sites to see if they could track down students, Newton said.
Reinforcing the student-staff member connection will be crucial this fall, Newton said.
“Really the relationship aspect, that’s the most important part of it especially after being gone for so long,” he said. “Just getting that sense of stability back.”
Newton said that’s especially important for their homeless students. They have a staff member dedicated to working with these students to help keep track of them and connect them with the resources they need.
“Education is a big part of school, but if [the students] don’t feel safe and they don’t feel comfortable, you know, the learning really takes place secondary,” he said.
In Laurens 55, Thomas said they are still working on their reentry plan, but learning from home will be more structured with regular schedules and check-in procedures.
The Department of Education said if schools cannot make any contact with a student this fall, the case should be turned over to the District’s Department of Alternative Programs. At that point, the department recommends involving law enforcement or social services.
To see each district’s survey response, look at the PDF below:
