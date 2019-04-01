(FOX Carolina) - FOX News on Monday posted a report that avocado lovers may find alarming.
The report cited Steve Barnard, president and chief executive of Mission Produce, who said Mexico basically supplies all of the avocados consumed in the US this time of year.
FOX News reports nearly half of all imported U.S. vegetables and 40 percent of imported fruit are grown in Mexico.
The news comes after President Trump tweeted Friday that he would close the border as early as this week if Mexico does not “immediately stop” the surge of illegal immigrants flooding into the United States.
