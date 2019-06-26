HONOLULU (FOX Carolina) -- Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife, Beth Chapman, has died after a battle with throat cancer, according to a TMZ report.
TMZ reports Chapman died Wednesday morning at a hospital in Hawaii days after being placed in a medically-induced coma
Duane Chapman. known as "Dog the Bounty Hunter," tweeted that Beth had "hiked the stairway to heaven."
"It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side," the tweet read.
It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.— Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019
In September 2017 the couple confirmed she had been diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer.
Beth was only 51 years old.
