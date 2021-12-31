You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Report: Betty White dies at 99

  • Posted
  • Posted
  • 0
BETTY WHITE

Betty White (Associated Press)

(FOX Carolina) - Iconic actress Betty White has died at the age of 99, according to a report from People magazine.

This story will be updated.

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing

Stay up-to-date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina