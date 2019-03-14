(FOX Carolina) - The UN has proposed adding a tax on red meat to help reduce climate change, according to Yahoo Finance.
Per the report, published Wednesday, the UN suggested that a tax on red meat would push consumers to consider switching to plant-based diets over meat-rich diets. The so-called Emissions tax could also drastically reduce the amount of greenhouse gases produced by livestock farming.
Scientists also believe the world will have to cut beef intake by 90 percent as the population surges by the year 2050.
