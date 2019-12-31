CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Three fraternities were placed on disciplinary probation earlier this year for conduct violations at Clemson University, per the university’s Tucker Hipps Transparency Act report.
The document, dated Nov. 25, is listed as Report of Actual Findings of Violations of the Clemson University Student Code of Conduct by Student Organizations Formally Affiliated with Clemson University on Clemson’s website.
The report details conduct cases involving Delta Chi, Phi Delta Theta, and Chi Phi.
Delta Chi is on disciplinary probation through Dec. 21, 2021 for charges of hazing and disruption of community and ethical standards process. The document states new members were “required to participate in act of personal servitude among other concerns.”
Phi Delta Theta is on disciplinary probation through May 31, 2020 for disruption of community and ethical standards. The document accused the group of not being “truthful and forthcoming during an investigation interview process.”
Chi Phi is on probation through May 21, 2020 as well. The fraternity is accused of two alcohol violations and a conduct violation after “were forced to consume alcohol following the acceptance of their bids.”
Click here to read the full report, which details incidents dating back to 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.