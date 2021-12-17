BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Distracted driving caused a deadly 2019 crash between a SUV and a medium-sized special needs bus in Belton, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.
The head-on crash happened on Belton Honea Path Highway near the Beeks Road intersection.
The NTSB said they found that the driver was distracted by her cell phone while driving, which led to her crossing into the opposing lane of traffic and hitting the bus. The bus had the driver and seven other people inside, two of who were in wheelchairs.
The driver of the SUV was killed and wasn’t wearing a seat belt. One of the passengers in the bus did have their seat belt on but was killed because of the crash.
The other people inside the bus had minor to no injuries.
An investigation showed that the driver of the SUV was talking on a 16-minute cell phone conversation with a friend with less than a minute before the collision.
Just before the crash, the SUV accelerated to 75 mph and the speed limit on that road was 45 mph.
