GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Education (SDE) released report cards Thursday that rate every school in the state. Schools are rated as Excellent, Good, Average, Below Average, or Unsatisfactory based on each school's academic achievement, student progress, college and career readiness; and school climate.
On Thursday, Greenville County Schools says their schools are outperforming the state. Of the 85 schools in GCS, 18 were rated as Excellent, 25 as Good, 31 as Average, 7 as Below Average, and 5 as Unsatisfactory.
To compare, South Carolina has 1,235 schools in the state. 186 of those schools were rated as Excellent, 252 rated as Good, 533 as Average, 227 as Below Average, and 110 as Unsatisfactory. Putting percentages against each other, that translates to 21% of Greenville County Schools rated as Excellent against 15% of all South Carolina schools.
Here's the full breakdown of percentages:
|GCS
|All SC schools
|Total 85 schools
|Total 1,235 schools
|18 Excellent schools (21%)
|186 Excellent schools (15%)
|25 Good schools (29%)
|252 Good schools (20%)
|31 Average schools (36%)
|433 Average schools (35%)
|7 Below Average schools (8%)
|227 Below Average schools (18%)
|5 Unsatisfactory schools (6%)
|110 Unsatisfactory schools (9%)
The new system examines multiple data points, test scores, and surveys that contribute to those ratings. GCS says the report cards attempt to measure a school's academic achievement, student progress, college and career readiness, and school climate. Further, the reports measure English Learner's Progress, student safety, and financial information. For individual high school reports, graduation rates are factored in as well.
While the strong showing is encouraging, GCS superintendent Burke Royster has expressed concerns with the new system:
"Report cards are supposed to provide accurate information to our families and communities. The calculations behind these report card factors have required hours of explanation, even to the educators who work daily with test scores and other statistical data," said Royster. "Additionally, we have serious concerns about the accuracy of some of the report card data, particularly those related to school safety and school quality. Our state has fallen far short in its efforts to provide our public with an easily understood, sensible, and transparent ratings system."
The release of the report cards marks the first time since 2014 that schools received accountability ratings from the state. This is because a new state law requires schools to be graded numerically from 1-100. GCS says the grading scale doesn't match the traditional grading scale with which parents and educators are familiar, nor is the scale consistent between school levels. GCS says this is because the Education Oversight Committee decided that the state-wide rating system needs to align with the 2015 National Assessment of Educational Progress test scores (NAEP).
The new rating places 15% of all South Carolina schools as "Excellent", another 20% as "Good", 35% as "Average", 20% as "Below Average", and 10% as "Unsatisfactory". The NAEP tests students in every state in fourth and eighth grade in math, reading, science, and writing.
Royster says this isn't the best system, saying “The requirement that school ratings in South Carolina ‘match’ the performance of SC students on the NAEP exams is inherently flawed because it requires a certain number of schools in each ratings category. Though this decision ties back to a federal requirement, the EOC created a system of limitations so a pre-determined number of our schools fall under each category, which is not specifically required by the federal government. If the desire is to raise the quality of South Carolina schools, our state should set standard thresholds to give schools clear, measureable goals.”
Regardless, Royster says the ratings are a good indicator for Greenville County Schools, and that his district is dedicated to improvement.
“We are fully committed to improving the performance of all our schools,” said Superintendent Royster. “Each year our instructional leadership team reviews test results, retention rates, survey data, and other data points to identify schools most in need of additional support. Some schools need extra resources to meet the needs of their communities. With the support of our Board of Trustees, we put those resources where they are most needed.”
Even still, Royster says We are concerned with any report card system that materially conflicts with other established standards of excellence.
For example, Greenville High School is highly ranked by U.S. News and World report, but it is rated as Average under this system. Skyland Elementary and Bethel Elementary, both rated as Average under this system, are National Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence. Additionally, some of our most desirable schools, in terms of parent choice, do not have high ratings under this system. It is our belief that the people of Greenville County have a better understanding of the quality of our schools than does this new report card system.”
Individual report cards can be seen at this link.
