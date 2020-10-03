FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — ESPN is reporting that New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has COVID-19 and will not play in this week’s game against the Chiefs.
The Patriots confirmed that a player has tested positive but did not reveal the name.
It was not immediately known when the team would be able to travel to Kansas City for the game, which was scheduled for Sunday afternoon, if at all.
The team said players, coaches and staff who were in close contact with the player were tested Saturday morning and all were negative.
