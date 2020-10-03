Raiders Patriots Football

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his touchdown pass to running back Rex Burkhead (34) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

 Charles Krupa

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — ESPN is reporting that New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has COVID-19 and will not play in this week’s game against the Chiefs.

The Patriots confirmed that a player has tested positive but did not reveal the name.

It was not immediately known when the team would be able to travel to Kansas City for the game, which was scheduled for Sunday afternoon, if at all.

The team said players, coaches and staff who were in close contact with the player were tested Saturday morning and all were negative.

