SUMTER, SC (FOX Carolina) – A South Carolina sheriff’s deputy was shot Tuesday, according to a news report from WACH.
The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. along Thomas Sumter Highway.
WACH reports a suspect was also taken to the hospital.
No other details were immediately available.
