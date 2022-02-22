SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is assisting in the investigation into a robbery and kidnapping reported at Wofford College.
A police officer says he was flagged down by a pair on Sunday who said they were kidnapped around midnight at the college.
According to the incident report, the victims told police two men wearing all black with gloves and ski masks pointed a gun at them and told them to get in the back of a car.
The victims told police they were robbed at gunpoint before they were able to get away and flag down help.
Police say they located a vehicle involved in the incident near the intersection of Greenville and Tryon streets.
No suspects have been named in the case.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Wofford for more information.
