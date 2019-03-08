ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – According to TMZ, the star of the ‘80s TV show “Airwolf” has died at age 74.
TMZ included a link to a death certificate, which states Jan-Michael Vincent passed away on Feb. 10 at a hospital in Asheville.
The death certificate indicates Vincent was living in Asheville at the time of his death.
The actor was best known as attack helicopter pilot Stringfellow Hawke on the television series “Airwolf” which ran from 1984 – 1986.
He also starred alongside Charles Bronson in “The Mechanic” and in “Bite the Bullet,” which starred Gene Hackman and Candice Bergen.
