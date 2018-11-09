Hampstead, NC (FOX Carolina) - AP news is reporting that the Pender County Sheriff's Office has responded to a possible school shooting at Topsail High School in Hampstead, NC.
Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff's Office tells WECT-TV that the scene at Topsail High School remains active, and there were no immediate reports of injuries Friday.
Reports of an active shooter came in around 6:30 a.m. No other details have been released.
The Pender County School district sent a text stating:
This is an emergency Message.
There has been a reported active shooter situation at Topsail High School. Pender County Schools is taking all precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff.
At this time, all campuses on the eastern side of the county are on lockdown. Buses are being staged at Lowe's Foods across from Topsail Elementary. All staff at Topsail Elementary, Topsail Middle, and Topsail High School please report to Lowe's Foods. Parents who wish to pick up their bus riding student will be able to do so at Lowe's Foods.
This is a developing story, we'll update as soon as we know more.
