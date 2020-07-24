GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Multiple reports of trees down came in Friday afternoon as severe storms pushed through Upstate counties.
In Greenville County, a tree and power lines were down on Roper Mountain Road near Anderson Ridge Road. The power lines were reportedly on the roadway.
Troopers also reported trees down on Highway 14 at Roper Mountain Road and another down at Pleasant Retreat Road.
Troopers said flooding was reported on the roadway along Old Spartanburg Road at Sugar Creek Road.
Flooding was also reported on North Pleasantburg Drive in the city of Greenville.
Viewers also reported trees down along Choy Valley Road in Oconee County and Piedmont Nursery Road on Salem.
