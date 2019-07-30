GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A few reports of storm damage were coming in Tuesday evening when severe storms rolled through northern Greenville County.
According to the National Weather Service, a tree reportedly fell on US 25 near Furman University.
The SC Highway Patrol was also reporting trees down on the road on US 276 at Old Buncombe Road and on Duncan Road at Watkins Road.
Duncan Fire Department is on scene clearing the roadway. Officials say the lane should be reopened soon.
