Atlanta, GA (FOX Carolina) - An Atlanta television station is reporting that former Atlanta Braves Manager Bobby Cox has been hospitalized after suffering a possible stroke.
According to WSB-TV, Cox, who is 77-years-old, was taken to the hospital on Tuesday.
This comes a day after Cox attended the home opener for the Braves at SunTrust Park.
Cox served as the teams manager for 25 years until he retired in 2010.
We'll update when more information becomes available.
