Former Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox waves to the crowd as he is introduced at a ceremony to open the Braves' new stadium before a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, April 14, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta, GA (FOX Carolina) - An Atlanta television station is reporting that former Atlanta Braves Manager Bobby Cox has been hospitalized after suffering a possible stroke.  

According to WSB-TV, Cox, who is 77-years-old, was taken to the hospital on Tuesday. 

This comes a day after Cox attended the home opener for the Braves at SunTrust Park. 

Cox served as the teams manager for 25 years until he retired in 2010. 

