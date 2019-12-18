(FOX Carolina) - Reaction to the impeachment of Pres. Trump was swift Wednesday evening, with congressional representatives from the Carolinas responding as the U.S. House voted along party lines in Washington.
South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham (R) promised that the two articles of impeachment would meet a "quick demise" in the U.S. Senate. On Twitter, Graham lashed out at House speaker Nancy Pelosi, claiming the president would still be re-elected in 2020 regardless of the impeachment.
The impeachment Articles passed by the House of Representatives will meet a quick demise in the Senate.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 19, 2019
The South Carolina GOP released their own statement, reacting not to the vote at large, but rather taking aim at a conservative representative who voted in favor of impeaching the president.
In a statement sent to news outlets, the SCGOP singled out 1st Congressional District Representative Joe Cunningham, who represents South Carolina's Lowcountry. The SCGOP said this about Cunningham's vote in favor of impeachment:
“Tonight, Joe Cunningham voted to overrule the will of the people of the 1st Congressional District by siding with House Democrats in a partisan attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election. From day one, this was a witch hunt that was meant to ensure that Democrats don’t lose to President Trump again in 2020 - and Cunningham fully supported it. His 'Lowcountry over politics' slogan is now shown to be a load of garbage, and voters will let him know it next November.
Most representatives, however, voted along party lines. Rep. Jeff Duncan, the Republican representing the Upstate in District 3, lambasted the vote in his own press release:
Today marks a dark day in the United States of America. The Democrats have taken our nation through a divisive, partisan impeachment lacking evidence, due process, or constitutional basis in order to overturn the results of the 2016 election. They are so blinded by their hatred for the President that they voted to impeach him regardless of facts, rules, or the truth. This will go down as the most partisan and rigged impeachment process in American history – and history will not be kind to the Democrats of the 116th Congress.
Democrats’ hateful vendetta to take down President Trump began the day their candidate, Hillary Clinton, projected to win by a landslide, was defeated by the silent majority – the forgotten men and women of America – who chose Donald J. Trump to lead the nation. Since that day, Democrats have made calculated moves and outlandish accusations to take him down.
Yet through it all, President Trump has worked every day for the American people: draining the swamp, lowering taxes, eliminating costly regulations, removing the U.S. from the Iran Nuclear Deal and Paris Climate Agreement, crafting America first trade policies, nominating constitutionalists to the courts, and working to protect our borders. He has shut out the left’s noise and worked for the American people every day, no matter the allegation being made against him. And the results speak for themselves: record unemployment and employment numbers, a booming economy, 10,000-point rise in the Dow Jones, American energy dominance, and a decrease in illegal border crossings. Democrats know this, and they know they can’t beat President Trump’s record. So, they instead pursue this rash impeachment.
Today is a dark day in America. It’s dark because Democrats have caused irreparable harm to this institution and the impeachment process. It’s dark because Democrats voted to oust a President based on hearsay, and hearsay alone. Our Founding Fathers warned of such abuse and tyranny. I fear for the precedent they have now set – our nation is forever changed.
Similarly, U.S. senator Thom Tillis, representing North Carolina, decried the vote as "blatantly partisan" and likened it to a kangaroo court. His statement follows:
Democrats have been trying to impeach President Trump since the moment he took office, and they have made it clear they are more interested in playing politics and further dividing our country than carrying out the business of the American people. Democrats have pushed this bitterly partisan impeachment effort instead of focusing on the issues North Carolinians actually care about like growing our economy, supporting our military, passing free and fair trade deals, and securing our border.
House Democrats ran this blatantly partisan impeachment process like a kangaroo court, presuming the President was guilty and shamefully denying the President and the minority basic due process rights. In spite of the lack of evidence they gathered and the facts not being on their side, they still voted to impeach the President to pander to their fringe base.
Once the Senate trial begins, President Trump will finally be treated fairly and presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Democrats’ attempt to use impeachment as a weapon to settle political scores will not be allowed to become the new normal.
The Republican National Convention echoed the sentiments expressed by their respective senators and representatives. RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel had this to say in a statement sent to news outlets:
History was made today, but not in a way Democrats had hoped. With this vote, Nancy Pelosi and her fellow impeachment crusaders have ensured the reelection of President Trump and a return of a Republican majority in the House.
The American people have turned on this partisan sham and see Democrats in Congress for what they truly are: politicians whose sole focus is to overturn the result of the 2016 election, not on the real issues they promised to address. In 2020, voters will re-elect President Trump and choose candidates who will truly work on their behalf instead of obsessing over destroying a duly-elected President.
Wednesday's vote for impeachment marks the third time in U.S. history a president has been impeached.
