Representatives with the company who own Belle Meade Apartment talk to residents, community activists

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Ida Hampton says when she got a notice about hundreds of dollars for back rent- she didn't understand.
"I stay up to par on what I need to just so I can have somewhere to go," Hampton said.
FOX Carolina talked to Hampton back in June and since then, she and many who live at Belle Meade Apartments, formally known as Fleetwood Manor in Greenville County, say confusing notices are asking for back rent or to leave their homes.
"If I'm not doing what I'm supposed to do, I"m supposed to be gone," Hampton said.
For example, one notice states, "Official 30-day notice not to vacate Belle Meade" and then the next line asks for a signature that states "Household members will vacate."
Now, a group of community leaders wanted to talk to administrators who represent the Monroe Group- the company that now owns the property.
"We haven't evicted anybody," Lynn Haner said.
She's the marketing and communications manager with the company.
"We want to be part of the community," Haner said."We're trying to make a difference in renovating and improving the lives of people who live in Belle Meade."
Haner says there is miscommunication between management and those who live at the complex. So, she and the group of community leaders agreed on a list of changes.
"In order for this to move forward we have to stick to our word to everything we're saying here and be committed to the community," Community Activist Traci Fant said.
Dr. U.A. Thompson also talked about those changes.
"Monroe Group will retract all wrong-worded documents," Thompson said."Monroe Group will accurately identify individuals with background and back rent issues."
All 100 units on the property are being renovated with new flooring, windows, bathrooms, and kitchens.
"We are repairing all the electrical, plumbing," Haner said.
Part of the agreement also includes a 30-day stay on all notices, a computer lab, a GED and financial literacy program for those who live at the complex, and an after-school program for children.
