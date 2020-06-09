COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- State Rep. Nancy Mace has won a four-way race for the Republican nomination in the 1st District. Mace advances to take on surprising 2018 winner Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham in November.
Mace avoided the divided and bitter Republican primary that caused a rift two years ago that allowed Cunningham to find a path to be the first Democrat to win the seat in more than 40 years.
Mace is the first woman to graduate from The Citadel and has been in the state House for two years. The 1st District runs along the coast from Charleston to Hilton Head Island.
