WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have shot down a Democratic bid to pass President Donald Trump’s longshot, end-of-session demand for $2,000 direct payments to most Americans.
The made-for-TV clash came as the Democratic-controlled chamber convened for a pro forma session Thursday scheduled in anticipation of a smooth Washington landing for the massive, year-end legislative package.
That package folds together a $1.4 trillion governmentwide spending with the hard-fought COVID-19 package and dozens of unrelated but bipartisan bills.
If Trump were to follow through on his implied veto threat, the government would likely experience a brief, partial shutdown of the government starting on Dec. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.