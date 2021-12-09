Vaccine Mandate Ban-South Carolina

South Carolina House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Murrell Smith, left, R-Sumter, talks during a meeting to consider a bill banning businesses to require COVID-19 vaccines for employees on Thursday. Dec. 9, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Business groups oppose the bill, setting up a topsy-turvy showdown in the House. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

 Jeffrey Collins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill to prevent private companies in South Carolina from firing employees who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine appears to be heading for a topsy-turvy showdown in the state House.

Republicans who typically allow businesses to in the state have free rein are backing the hastily drafted proposal which will go from a subcommittee to the House floor in less than 48 hours.

Business groups including the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce are asking lawmakers to oppose the bill and Democrats are joining them.

The proposal also prevents COVID-19 vaccine mandates for state and local government employees, contractors and public school students.

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.