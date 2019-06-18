GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Voters in Greenville County will decide a Republican candidate for SC State House SC State House District 19 on Tuesday, June 18th.
Two Republican candidates will be facing off in the primary election, Bill Addis and Patrick Haddon.
One Democratic candidate is also running for the seat, Carrie Counton.
Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday
