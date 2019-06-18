Greenville Co. House District 19 candidates

From left to right: Bill Addis (R), Carrie Counton (D), Patrick Haddon (R).

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Voters in Greenville County will decide a Republican candidate for SC State House SC State House District 19 on Tuesday, June 18th.

Two Republican candidates will be facing off in the primary election, Bill Addis and Patrick Haddon.

One Democratic candidate is also running for the seat, Carrie Counton.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday

