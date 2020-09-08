PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County shared the details Tuesday of how the county’s Special Ops team rescued a dog that had fallen down a ravine over the weekend.
The county said dispatchers received a call on Saturday from a person whose 14-year-old dog, Katie, had fallen down a 100-foot ravine.
The county said Pickens County’s Special Ops team were able to load the 70-pound dog in a Stokes basket and then used a pulley system to haul both crews and the dog safely up the steep terrain.
“This is one of the many ways in which Pickens County serves its residents, even the four-legged ones,” the county exclaimed on Facebook.
Katie has since been examined by a vet and officials said she did not suffer any broken bones from the fall.
